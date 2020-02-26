German court says ban on commercial assisted suicide is unconstitutional

Karlsruhe (Germany), Feb 26 (AFP) Germany's highest court on Wednesday ruled that a 2015 law banning commercial assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right to a self-determined death".

"This right includes the freedom to take one's life and seek help doing so," said Andreas Vosskuhle, presiding judge at the Karlsruhe-based Federal Constitutional Court in a groundbreaking ruling. (AFP) SCY

