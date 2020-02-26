Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anyone targeting minorities in Pak would be dealt with strictly: Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:39 IST
Anyone targeting minorities in Pak would be dealt with strictly: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned that anyone targeting minorities in the country would be dealt with strictly, as he condemned the ongoing violence in India. At least 20 people have been killed since Sunday in violence in Northeast Delhi, triggered after clashes between pro and anti-protestors over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," he said. Khan also condemned the violence in India and said the world community "must act" now.

"Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now," he tweeted. "Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed," he said.

Khan also referred to his address to the UN General Assembly last year in which he warned the international community against ignoring the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last. India has defended its move on Kashmir in August, saying the special status provisions only gave rise to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric. The Indian Parliament had passed the CAA last year, resulting in a series of protests across the country.

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. The Indian government has been emphasising that the new law will not deny citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries and give them citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

25 per cent work of Ambedkar memorial complete: Shinde

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed the stateLegislative Council that 25 per cent work of the Ambedkar memorial in central Mumbai has been completed.Shinde gave this information in a written reply. Of ...

Gender gap in internet access remains wide, says new Facebook survey

Even though more than half of the worlds population or 4.1 billion people are online, yet more than 3.5 billion people remain unconnected to the internet and its vast opportunities, a new study reveals.According to the annual Inclusive Inte...

German court scraps ban on professional assisted suicide

Frankfurt Am Main, Feb 26 AFP Germanys highest court on Wednesday ruled that a 2015 law banning professional assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of the right to a self-determined death. Judge Andreas ...

Cabinet approves exemption of IPGL from DPE guidelines

The government on Wednesday approved the exemption of India Ports Global Ltd from the Department of Public Enterprises DPE guidelines for smooth execution of Chabahar Port project. The approval was given during a Union Cabinet meeting chair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020