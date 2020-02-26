KLM airlines to make budget cuts due to coronavirus - ANP news agency

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, said on Wednesday it will make budget cuts in response to the coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANP reported.

The cuts will impact non-critical investments such as new IT and real estate projects and advertising, ANP said, citing an internal letter to management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.