Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China in talks over third evacuation flight to coronavirus-hit Hubei; no 'deliberate delay': Chinese source

China and India are in communication over the latter's request of sending an aircraft to evacuate remaining Indian nationals stuck in the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei, a Chinese source familiar with the development said on Wednesday, adding that there has been no "deliberate delay" by Beijing in granting permission to New Delhi for the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
India, China in talks over third evacuation flight to coronavirus-hit Hubei; no 'deliberate delay': Chinese source
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

China and India are in communication over the latter's request of sending an aircraft to evacuate remaining Indian nationals stuck in the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei, a Chinese source familiar with the development said on Wednesday, adding that there has been no "deliberate delay" by Beijing in granting permission to New Delhi for the same. The development has come days after informed sources had told ANI that Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan.

The Chinese source further said that the communication channels between the respective competent departments of the two countries are "open and smooth". "The Chinese side provides necessary support and assistance for flying duty by the Indian aircraft. The epidemic situation in Hubei remains complex, while there is a sign of the coronavirus spreading outside China," the Chinese source said.

"In this context, it is imperative for China to carefully assess the ground situation and coordinate departures of foreign nationals in Hubei by airplanes in a responsible manner, in a bid to avoid adding new complicating factors to the epidemic situation in Hubei province and global epidemic control. The process certainly takes some time, with the aim to ensure relevant arrangements made safely and smoothly, reflecting the constructive attitude and humanitarian spirit from the Chinese side," the source added. The source further said that the Chinese authorities in various levels and universities, where Indian students stay, have taken various measures to ensure their safety, medical care and daily necessities of life.

The Hubei province has been the epicentre of novel coronavirus and has reported a majority of the over 2700 deaths reported in mainland China. The virus has spread to several countries across the world, including India. "The process certainly takes some time, with the aim to ensure relevant arrangements made safely and smoothly, reflecting the constructive attitude and humanitarian spirit from the Chinese side. The Chinese side takes it seriously regarding the health and safety of the foreign nationals like its own citizens including Indian students in China," the source said.

"It is better for them to follow recommendations of the WHO and instructions of local authorities as epidemic prevention and control work requires. There is no need for panic and anxiety," the source added. As many as 640 Indians have already been evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, though many are still stranded across Hubei. None of those Indians who have been evacuated from China have tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PayU India Appoints Country Head for Enterprise Business and Chief Product Officer to its Executive Team

PayU, Indias leading online payment solutions provider, today announced two key appointments to further fortify its Indian leadership team to scale-up the business and pave the way for its next phase of growth of developing a fintech ecosy...

PM Modi condoles deaths of 24 people in Bundi bus mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the deaths of 24 people in a bus accident in Rajasthans Bundi. The news of the bus falling into the river in Bundi, Rajasthan is a cause of great grief. Many people ha...

Pakistan begin T20 World Cup campaign with thumping 8-wicket win over Windies

Skipper Bismah Maroof anchored the chase with an unbeaten 38-run knock as Pakistan thumped former champions West Indies by eight wickets in their opening match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday. Diana Baigs fierce spell of ...

MIEWS Portal first platform for monitoring of TOP prices: FPI Minister

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, launched the Market Intelligence and Early Warning System MIEWS Web Portal here today. The portal can be accessed at httpmiews.nafed-india.com.Addressing the media dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020