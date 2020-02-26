Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hidden door spills centuries-old secrets of UK parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:07 IST
Hidden door spills centuries-old secrets of UK parliament

London, Feb 26 (AFP) A forgotten passageway in the British parliament constructed for the 1661 coronation of king Charles II has been rediscovered during renovation work, officials said on Wednesday. It was bricked up in 1807 and had not been accessed for more than 70 years, hidden behind a small wooden door that most people assumed contained an electricity cupboard.

The passage led out of Westminster Hall, the only building to survive a devastating fire in 1834 that destroyed the Houses of Commons and Lords. It was created for the coronation banquet of king Charles in 1661, and 17th-century wooden timbers still run across the ceiling.

Senior political figures such as the diarist Samuel Pepys and Britain's first effective prime minister, Robert Walpole, would have likely used it. "To think that this walkway has been used by so many important people over the centuries is incredible," House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said.

The passage was reopened during the rebuilding of parliament after the fire, but closed again in 1851. Graffiti left by the 19th century bricklayers remains on the walls, with one section reading: "This room was enclosed by Tom Porter who was very fond of Ould Ale (beer)."

Workmen dealing with bomb damage from World War II were the next to find the passage, and they installed an electric light and small access door. But the door, in wood panelling in a cloister formerly used as offices by the Labour Party, had only a tiny brass keyhole and it was soon forgotten.

Historians took a closer look when renovation works began across the whole parliamentary estate in 2018, according to Liz Hallam Smith, a historical consultant on the project. "As we looked at the panelling closely, we realised there was a tiny brass key-hole that no-one had really noticed before, believing it might just be an electricity cupboard," she said.

"Once a key was made for it, the panelling opened up like a door into this secret entrance." (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...

Afghan president to be sworn in next month

Kabul, Feb 26 AFP Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will delay his inauguration until March 9, his office said Wednesday, after Washington warned Kabul against allowing an election spat to derail a historic deal to withdraw American troops. The...

Syrian troops push into last rebel area, hit civilian sites

Beirut, Feb 26 AP Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian government forces killed at least three people on Wednesday in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been c...

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020