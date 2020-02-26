Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's snow town turns into hotbed of coronavirus cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:12 IST
Japan's snow town turns into hotbed of coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Children played in the snow without masks on Wednesday but Japan's coldest prefecture has become a hotbed of coronavirus infections, shutting schools, raising fears about the Summer Olympics and halting tours of a whiskey distillery.

Hokkaido, the northernmost island famous for its mountains and brown bears, has Japan's highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Tokyo, with 38 infections and one death, and residents are nervous. "I would feel so much better if my son could test for the coronavirus like the regular flu," said Naoko Maeda, whose 16-year-old son has a runny nose, adding that she had seen shops run out of masks and disinfectants.

"I do think the government response was too late. On top of that, we don't have much information either, and now it's come to this and I feel a bit panicky." Japan had close to 170 cases of coronavirus infections as of Wednesday, apart from 691 reported from a cruise ship that was quarantined of Tokyo earlier this month.

Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki asked all public schools to close from Thursday through to March 4. "This is an unprecedented case and there may be criticism that we are going overboard. But I will bear the responsibility and would like to ask for the public's understanding and cooperation," he told reporters.

Sapporo, the picturesque capital of the province which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972, is due to hold marathons and walking races during the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the outbreak has raised questions about whether they will go ahead. "I'm not in a position to decide whether to hold the Olympics or not," Yoshiharu Fujita, director of local government's School Health and Athletics Division, told Reuters.

"But I really want people around the world to come to Hokkaido for a great experience." Mei Isikawa, manager of Sapporo's tourism department, said 130,000 foreigners had canceled trips to Sapporo in February and March. The Yoichi whiskey factory has suspended tours and a street famous for its ramen noodles, popular with tourists and locals alike, was nearly empty.

"We know that this virus will only spread even more," said the mother of a seven-year-old elementary school student, who asked not to be identified. "It's probably come to a point where there's no stopping it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...

Afghan president to be sworn in next month

Kabul, Feb 26 AFP Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will delay his inauguration until March 9, his office said Wednesday, after Washington warned Kabul against allowing an election spat to derail a historic deal to withdraw American troops. The...

Syrian troops push into last rebel area, hit civilian sites

Beirut, Feb 26 AP Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian government forces killed at least three people on Wednesday in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been c...

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020