Russia suspends some S. Korea flights, Iranian visas over coronavirus
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday Moscow would suspend flights between Russia and South Korea from March 1 over coronavirus fears, except those operated by Aeroflot and Aurora. Golikova said Russia would also stop issuing visas to some Iranian citizens from Feb. 28 and was advising Russians against travelling to Italy.
Flights arriving from South Korea and Iran would be received at a dedicated terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, she said. Other restrictions related to the outbreak which have been previously announced, would be extended by one month to April 1, Golikova said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
