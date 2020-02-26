Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:20 IST
Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation. The coronavirus disease, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has killed more than 2,700 people.

The announcement by the social-media giant comes as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the type of content posted on its platform, specifically items reflecting extreme ideologies and fake news. Last month, Facebook said that it would remove content about the virus "with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities", joining companies like TikTok and Pinterest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas Cook board approves Rs 150 cr buyback scheme

Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its board has approved buyback of up to 26,086,956 fully paid up shares at a price of Rs 57.50 per share for a maximum aggregate amount of Rs 150 crore. The buyback price per share of Rs 57.50 is at a pre...

Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation. The coronavirus disease, believed to have origin...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll reaches 12

Italys financial hub Milan grappled on Wednesday with a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, as business events including the annual Salone del Mobile design fair were delayed or cancelled and the national death toll rose to 12. Cafes and...

AP delegation woos Saudi Arabia for investments in State

A high-level official delegation from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday held a series of talks withtop executives of Saudi Arabia, seeking investments into the state in energy, petrochemicals and agriculture sectors.The AP delegation, which was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020