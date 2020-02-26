Air China cancels flights between Beijing and Vienna

Air China will cancel flights between Beijing and Vienna, Austria, from Feb. 28 through March 20 due to a lack of passengers, a Vienna Airport spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Air China will arrive from Beijing tomorrow morning and return to China for the last time for now," the spokesman said.

This means there will be no more direct connections between Austria and China for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

