Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:15 IST
Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday during which he and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will discuss matters related to bilateral ties and regional development, according to an official statement. "During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar the focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This would be the second visit of Prime Minister Khan to Qatar after taking office in 2018. The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit resulted in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas, FO said.

The visit comes ahead of signing of the historic peace agreement between the US and the Afghan Taliban on February 29. Qatar has invited foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend the signing ceremony in Doha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities and districts in response to the countrys coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported.There were how...

Three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine's human trials too aggressive

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Wednesday that the three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine to enter human trials may be too aggressive.Were hoping in next quarter or 2 there will be a vaccine that will be ready to ...

Israel's Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, but shied away from attacking the senator in return....

WRAPUP 2-Lower mortgage rates, mild weather lift U.S. new home sales to 12-1/2-year high

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020