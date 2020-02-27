Britain wants control over state aid, labor, and environmental laws in EU trade talks
Britain will insist on control over rules on state aid, labor laws, and environment when it publishes negotiating mandate trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, the Financial Times reported.
The newspaper also reported on Wednesday that Britain would set out a tough stance on fishing rights, citing unnamed sources close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Britain's Department for Trade was not immediately available to comment on the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- European Union
- Financial Times
