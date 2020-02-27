Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 03:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 03:49 IST
Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite all out efforts to keep it away. "We have two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and both patients are under treatment as per clinical standard protocols and they are stable at the moment," Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, told reporters in Quetta late on Wednesday night.

He said there was "no need to panic" as the "things are under control". "One case has been reported from Sindh while the second one was confirmed in the Federal areas," he said, adding that both patients had returned from Iran recently. Television channels reported that one of the patients was 22-year-old Syed Raza from Karachi.

He was admitted to Agha Khan Hospital with his immediate family members. Mirza said 15 suspected cases of the virus are currently under investigation while 100 have tested negative for the virus.

Mirza urged the public to go to hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms and contact the government helpline 1166. He said due to the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus, Pakistan is the last country in the region where COVID-19 has been reported.

"We are on the right track. With Allah's blessings, this (virus) will not take the form of an outbreak in Pakistan," he said, adding that measures are in place to prevent an outbreak. Pakistan has closed its border with Iran where at least 19 people have died from the virus.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said the Karachi victim had come from Iran on February 20. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with, the spokesman said.

Speaking to Dawn News TV, the spokesperson said the man had started showing symptoms while he was in Iran. His tests were carried out on Wednesday at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), he said, adding that they have informed the federal government, the World Health Organisation and other partners about it.

"The passengers who travelled with him were exposed as well. We will track down all passengers and carry out tests," he added. Meanwhile, the Baluchistan government in a precautionary measure announced the closure of all education institutions in the province until March 15.

Baluchistan Minister for Secondary and Higher Education Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said all schools and madrassas in the province will remain closed till March 15. The Sindh government announced that educational institutions in the province will remain shut on Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not Shah, ask for Maha HM's resignation for Hinganghat case: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong

Hitting back at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said Congress, following similar lines, should ask for Mah...

Maple Leafs look to fend off Panthers in pivotal clash

Two teams battling for third place in the Atlantic Division are set to meet Thursday when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. The Maple Leafs have 74 points with 18 games remaining in the regular season. Flor...

UPDATE 4-Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the ...

Trump campaign plans information centers for black voters in battleground states

President Donald Trumps campaign said on Wednesday it plans to open information centers for black voters in 15 cities in battleground states in hopes of increasing support for the Republican presidents re-election bid among a key Democratic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020