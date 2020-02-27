Left Menu
Korean Air crewmember who was on flights to LA tests positive for coronavirus-reports

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 06:30 IST
A Korean Air flight attendant who has tested positive for coronavirus had worked on flights between Seoul and Los Angeles, local media reported. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday that the crewmember had been on a Korean Air KE958 flight from Israel to Incheon on Feb. 15-16. The passengers included a South Korea tour group from which 31 coronavirus cases were seen to have originated.

But it has yet to release details of other routes and flights flown by the employee. Korean Air has referred all inquiries about the employee's itinerary to KCDC, as the authority in charge, adding "We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees."

