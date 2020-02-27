US, South Korea postpone joint exercises due to virus: statement

The US and South Korean militaries on Thursday postponed forthcoming joint exercises due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

The decision was made after Seoul declared its highest "severe" alert level over the virus, Combined Forces Command said in a statement, adding the combined command post training had been postponed "until further notice".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.