China asks low-risk coronavirus areas to resume visa, passport services

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:40 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Regions in China at low risk for the coronavirus should resume visa and passport services for both Chinese and foreign travelers to help the nation get back to work, immigration authorities said on Thursday.

Medium-risk areas should do the same depending on the state of the epidemic within their borders, the China Immigration Administration also said.

The immigration authority said on its official Weibo account that it would roll out measures to facilitate such moves, without providing further details.

