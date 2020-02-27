Syrian govt forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town -Turkish official
Syrian government forces backed by Russian airpower have launched an operation aimed at taking back the pivotal town of Saraqeb in northwest Syria from Turkey-backed rebels, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
"There are violent clashes in the region," the official said. The Turkey-backed rebels said earlier on Thursday they had recaptured Saraqeb, in what was the first major reverse for the Syrian army's Russian-backed offensive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
