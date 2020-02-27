Japan PM calls for closure of public schools over virus

Tokyo, Feb 27 (AFP) Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called on public schools to close nationwide from March 2 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said.

"We request all primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break." (AFP) SCY

