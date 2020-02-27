Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for 'slight' illness

Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday. But Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta," the Vatican hotel where he lives

There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass It comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 400 people, almost all of them in the north. Rome had three cases, but all three were cured

Francis had been scheduled to go to the St John Lateran basilica across town to meet with Rome clergy and celebrate a penitential Mass at the start of Lent. Francis is the bishop of Rome, but delegates the day-to-day running of the archdiocese to a vicar The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of respiratory illness and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult

Francis has had a busy schedule lately, including his public general audience on Wednesday and the Ash Wednesday service later in the day in a Roman basilica.

