Israel confirms coronavirus in man returning from Italy

Israel's Health Ministry said on Thursday that a man who returned from travel in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man returned from Italy four days ago and tested positive after developing symptoms, the ministry said.

Israelis who traveled to Italy have been instructed to isolate themselves at home for 14 days after returning home.

