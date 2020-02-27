Iran confirms total of 26 coronavirus deaths: ministry

Tehran, Feb 27 (AFP) Iran has confirmed seven new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, taking the overall toll to 26, the highest outside China

An additional 106 confirmed infections took the total number of cases so far to 245, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a daily briefing. (AFP) PMSPMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.