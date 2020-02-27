UK-EU deal should use international standards for auto trade

Britain's future trade deal with the European Union should facilitate auto trade based on international standards on vehicle safety and environmental protection, Britain's negotiating mandate for the upcoming talks said on Thursday. The mandate set out that the deal "should facilitate trade in all categories of motor vehicles, equipment and parts, based on international standards on vehicle safety and environmental protection.

"It should draw on the parties’ commitments to mutual recognition of type approvals for products covered by UN regulations, consistent with the approach in agreements such as the EU-Japan EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.