Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.

Iran, which has the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China, said on Thursday that total number of infected people had increased to 245. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

