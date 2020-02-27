Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA
Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.
Iran, which has the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China, said on Thursday that total number of infected people had increased to 245. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IRNA
- Chinese
- Iranian
- Islamic Republic
- Parisa Hafezi
ALSO READ
Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods
Chinese family members allowed on latest virus evacuation flight to South Korea
Innoviz Technologies Selected by Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. for Autonomous Truck Project at Chinese Port
Chinese shipbuilder New Times declares force majeure due to coronavirus