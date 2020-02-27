Left Menu
Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:40 IST
Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.

Iran, which has the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China, said on Thursday that total number of infected people had increased to 245. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

