Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Hammer thrower Dry gets 4-year ban for anti-doping violation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:07 IST
Athletics-Hammer thrower Dry gets 4-year ban for anti-doping violation

British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years for lying about his whereabouts to anti-doping officials, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said in a statement on Thursday. UKAD officials attempted to test Dry at his home in October 2018, and the anti-doping body said the athlete had provided a false account about why he was not at the address at the time.

Dry, 31, admitted to an independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) at a hearing in October last year that he had wrongfully claimed to have gone fishing on the day of the missed test. The NADP dismissed the charges against Dry, following which UKAD appealed to the NADP's independent appeal tribunal, which concluded that Dry intended to "subvert the Doping Control process" and banned him.

"This case is a very clear example that athletes must conduct themselves with honesty during the anti-doping process, and what is at risk if they don't," UKAD Deputy Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs Stacey Cross said in a statement https://www.ukad.org.uk/news/british-hammer-thrower-banned-four-years. Dry, who won Commonwealth Games bronze medals for Scotland in 2014 and 2018, will be banned until September, 2023.

He took to Twitter to express his frustration. "I am very disappointed with this decision and heartbroken by it," he said https://twitter.com/Markdry/status/1233007863326482433/photo/1.

"I simply cannot understand how a different panel would arrive at a four-year ban conclusion, given that the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearly indicate that the misinformation I provided does not amount to tampering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence: India at UNHRC.

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence India at UNHRC....

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence: India at UNHRC.

Pakistan is a country that has considerably shrunk the size of its minority communities since independence India at UNHRC....

Irregularities in distribution of sports equipment during SAD-BJP's tenure will be probed: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Thursday said that the sports department will present the fact-finding report in the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sports kit and gym equipment in the state worth Rs 30 crore...

Assam governor for increased use of waterways for trade

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday advocated for increased use of the states waterways for trade and commerce to ensure the North Eastern regions accessibility to the Southeast Asian countries Mukhi said the Northeastern region has im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020