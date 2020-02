BRIEF-DoorDash Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed IPO

DOORDASH- * DOORDASH ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* DOORDASH ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED IPO * DOORDASH - IPO EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AFTER SEC COMPLETES ITS REVIEW PROCESS Source text for Eikon:

