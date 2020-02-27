Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Fatal mistake" for countries to assume they won't get coronavirus -WHO chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:27 IST
"Fatal mistake" for countries to assume they won't get coronavirus -WHO chief

It would be a "fatal mistake" for any country to assume it will not be hit by the new coronavirus, and rich countries that might have thought they were safer should expect surprises, the head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The head of the WHO's emergency programme said Iran, which has so far reported the most deaths outside of China, may be dealing with an outbreak that is worse than yet understood. He also said discussions were being held with organisers about the fate of the Olympic games scheduled for July in Japan.

"No country should assume it won't get cases, that would be a fatal mistake, quite literally," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "And I even say if you take Italy, a member of the G7, it was really a surprise. So even many other developed countries you also see some surprises, should expect some surprises."

Tedros said epidemics in Iran, Italy and South Korea were at a "decisive point": still marked by clusters of infections with some transmission in communities, but not yet by sustained community transmission. The WHO declared the outbreak an international emergency on Jan. 30 and has been urging countries to ready screening, isolation wards and public education campaigns.

"This virus has pandemic potential," Tedros said. "This is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now." He said U.S. President Donald Trump was right in suggesting hygienic measures similar to those to prevent flu, such as frequent hand washing.

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of infected people now stood at 245, the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China. Asked about Iran's nearly 10% death rate among known cases, Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said it was an indication that the disease might have spread further in Iran than revealed in the official figures.

"The most likely factor is obviously this disease came unseen and undetected into Iran, the extent of infection may be broader than we think," he said. "I don't suspect it has anything to do with clinical care, more to do with surveillance," he said, adding that so far more severe cases had been detected, while milder cases would follow.

Ryan said the WHO was working closely with organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games and did not believe any decision would be taken soon on whether to hold the event starting in July as planned. "Everyone is working together to try to preserve what is a fantastically important global event," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to distribute daily living aids to senior citizens, divyangjans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and divyangjans at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. This is the biggest-ever distribution camp in the country i...

Nigeria: Researchers Develop App to Address cattle rustling

Nigerian researchers have developed a software application solutions for cattle rustling. The app is designed to address the frequent deadly clashes between herders and host communities in the country.According to the researchers, the app i...

India calls Pak 'pernicious cradle of terrorism', says it is biggest victim of cross border terror.

India calls Pak pernicious cradle of terrorism, says it is biggest victim of cross border terror....

Develop "better understanding" of India before jumping into conclusions: India to UN rights body

India on Thursday encouraged the UNs human rights body to develop a better understanding and appreciation of the freedoms and rights that are guaranteed and protected in a vibrant democracy like India before coming to any conclusions on iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020