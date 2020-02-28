No audience at Polish e-gaming event due to coronavirus fears

The finals of the computer games world cup in Poland will take place without an audience on site after the regional governor decided to revoke its permit due to coronavirus fears. Intel Extreme Masters attracts thousands of people to the southern Polish city of Katowice every year.

The decision came at a time when there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Poland. Organizers plan to comply with regional governor's decision and all ticket payments will be reimbursed, a statement published on their website said.

