Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib after air strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 04:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 04:23 IST
22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib after air strike

Ankara, Feb 28 (AFP) Twenty-two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, a Turkish official said early Friday "What a shame I have to say that the death toll has risen to 22," Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay in Turkey which sits on the border with Syria, said in televised remarks. He earlier said nine soldiers were killed in the air strike.

The governor said that soldiers injured in the air strike had been brought back to Turkey for treatment but did not give a figure Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Idlib after the attack, at his presidential complex in Ankara.

The security summit was attended by Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler and spy chief Hakan Fidan, NTV broadcaster said The Turkish presidency confirmed the meeting lasted two hours but did not say what the outcome of the talks were.

When there were unconfirmed reports of heavy casualties earlier, Anadolu and other media reported that the Turkish military had "neutralised" 1,709 regime elements The media also listed dozens of tanks, helicopters and armoured vehicles belonging to regime elements which were destroyed by Turkish forces, quoting anonymous Turkish security sources.

Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib, the last rebel-held bastion, under a 2018 deal with Russia But President Bashar al-Assad's regime has pressed an offensive backed by Moscow air strikes, killing hundreds and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Erdogan has repeatedly warned the regime to withdraw from Turkish posts before the end of February, threatening an "imminent" operation if Damascus did not heed the warning Cavusoglu spoke to NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on the phone, a Turkish diplomatic source said early Friday without giving further details.

The number of Turkish security personnel killed in Idlib this month is now 42 There has been an escalation in tensions after Ankara threatened to attack Damascus, with multiple rounds of talks between Turkish and Russian officials to find a way forward. The latest negotiations were on Thursday.

Jihadists and Turkish-backed rebels re-entered Saraqeb earlier on Thursday, a key crossroads town in Idlib that they had lost earlier this month. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...

LG Murmu emphasises on making technical education, employment oriented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several eff...

TDP, TNSF stage protest against YSRCP after Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody

Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive detention by police at the airport in Visakhapatnam and later sent back to Vijayawada. Naidu, who was on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, was scheduled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020