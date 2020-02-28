Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cycling-UAE Tour cancelled after positive coronavirus tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 04:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Cycling-UAE Tour cancelled after positive coronavirus tests

The final two stages of the UAE Tour, which is featuring some of the world's leading riders, has been cancelled due to two Italian participants testing positive for coronavirus, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council said on Thursday. The Council did not identify anyone but said that all of the race participants, staff and organisers were being screened for the flu-like virus. "The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race's participants," the Council said in a statement, adding that "safety comes at the top of all priorities."

Several riders had earlier used social media to confirm they were being tested and that the event had been cancelled. "It's a shame that the #UAETour has been cancelled but public health must come first," four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome said.

"We are all awaiting testing and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope those affected make a speedy recovery and there aren't any further cases #coronavirus." Several teams commented on the premature end of the UCI World Tour race, which started on Sunday.

"We have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurrence of the coronavirus," the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team said on their Twitter feed. "We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments."

The Italian Vini Zabu-KTM team said on Twitter: "In the hotel the local authorities are testing all the riders and the staff members #Coronavirus." Media reports said the official race hotel in Abu Dhabi was sealed off late on Thursday.

A report in Cycling News said riders, staff and journalists were not allowed to leave pending health checks. The situation could have implications for the world track championships in Berlin. Danish rider Michael Morkov was at the UAE Tour until Wednesday and was due to join the Danish team in the German capital on Thursday, ahead of Sunday's madison.

The new coronavirus COVID-19 has infected over 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000, mostly in China. Froome was making his comeback from injury at the race.

The last two stages had been scheduled to be staged from Al Ruwais to Al Mirfa (158 km) on Saturday and Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi (127 km) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...

LG Murmu emphasises on making technical education, employment oriented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several eff...

TDP, TNSF stage protest against YSRCP after Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody

Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive detention by police at the airport in Visakhapatnam and later sent back to Vijayawada. Naidu, who was on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, was scheduled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020