Turkish Soldiers death toll in Syria's air strike in Idlib rises to 29
The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 29 with a total of 36 people injured, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said on Friday. Earlier in the day, he said 22 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib.
"Seven people of those seriously injured have died, so the number of our dead soldiers increased to 29. A total of 36 soldiers were wounded, their treatment continues," Dogan said on the NTV television channel. According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
