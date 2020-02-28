Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan scrambles for workarounds after Abe urges March school shutdown to stem coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:43 IST
Japan scrambles for workarounds after Abe urges March school shutdown to stem coronavirus

Angry Japanese parents joined bewildered teachers and businesses on Friday in a rush to find new ways to live and work for a month after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's shock call for all schools to close in a bid to stop coronavirus spreading.

Abe's unprecedented move late on Thursday to ask local authorities to shut down their schools means students will be out of school from Monday at least until the new academic year starts in early April. Earlier this week the government urged that big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus while pledging that the 2020 Summer Olympics will go ahead in Tokyo.

As of Friday, confirmed cases in Japan topped 200, with four deaths, excluding more than 700 cases and four more deaths from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess. While the virus has hit China hardest so far, causing nearly 80,000 infections and almost 2,800 deaths, according to official Chinese figures, its rapid spread to a number of other countries around in the world in the past week has stoked fresh alarm. Abe's move - issued as a formal request rather than an order - drew scathing criticism, with health officials left scratching their heads and analysts said the plan was politically motivated and made little sense.

"We'll just have to get our revenge at the next elections," @Ayu49Sweetfish tweeted, as working parents with young children were left wondering what to do for the duration. In the northern Hokkaido prefecture, which has seen the largest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, the governor had already announced a closure of all schools until March 4. That left one hospital closing doors to patients without reservations on Friday because about a fifth of its nurses were unable to work while their children were out of school.

"We don't know how this could be extended further," an official at the facility, JA Hokkaido Koseiren Obihiro Kosei Hospital, told Reuters. As the coronavirus spreads, more companies like Mitsubishi Corp have said they would allow workers to telecommute. But a survey in the Nikkei business daily published on Friday, conducted before Abe's announcement, showed only half of major firms were telling all or some employees to work at home.

As the government faced questions on how businesses would cope with a March shutdown of schools, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co said they were still discussing how their factories would deal with school closures. The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea said it would close the theme parks from Saturday through March 15. "We will continue to urge public services and private companies to make it easier for people to take time off," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, without disclosing further details.

ABE UNDER FIRE Abe has come under fire for what critics say is a lack of leadership as the number of cases in Japan rose and a package of steps announced on Tuesday that was seen as insufficient.

He also caught flak in parliament and social media after revelations that an aide had held a buffet-style fund-raising party with about 200 attendees on Feb. 26 - the same day the premier asked for sports and cultural events to be scaled down. Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus, said Abe's move on schools was plainly political in the wake of surveys showing growing public dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the outbreak.

"Suddenly, he sees the political consequences of being seen as missing in action," Kingston said, noting his support had fallen to around 36% in a weekend poll. "It's still half measures - stay home, wash your hands, avoid other people. He's outsourcing responsibility to local governments and corporations," Kingston said.

Experts also questioned the efficacy of the government's move on schools. "This is one example of a nationwide plan that has a slim chance of succeeding because the extent the coronavirus has spread differs across regions," Kentaro Iwata, a professor specialising in infectious diseases at Kobe University Hospital, tweeted.

He added that it "made no sense" to close schools outside of Hokkaido. Meanwhile World Health Organization officials said they were working closely with organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games and did not believe any decision would be taken soon on whether to hold the event starting in July as planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus

Seoul, Feb 28 AP K-pop superstar group BTS has cancelled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea, its management agency announced Friday We regret to announce that the BTS...

Maha: Ex-BJP MLA booked for rape of Mira-Bhayandar corporator

A case has been lodged against two persons, including former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, for allegedly raping and harassing a woman corporator in Bhayandar town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, police said The district rural police lod...

Soccer-Ighalo dedicates first Man Utd goal to late sister

Odion Ighalo dedicated his first goal for Manchester United to his sister who died in December, as coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the Nigerian as a natural striker after a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday. The...

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak, a new strain of previously unidentified coronavirus in humans is rapidly spreading around the world, claiming more than 2,700 lives in China alone. As of now, there is no specific cure or vaccine for the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020