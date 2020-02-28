Turkey says world powers must impose no-fly zone in Syria
Turkey said on Friday that world powers must impose a no-fly zone in Syria to protect hundreds of thousands of people displaced by clashes, after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers by Syrian airstrikes in the Idlib region.
Turkey will no longer stop the nearly 4 million refugees it hosts from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official told Reuters late on Thursday, as Ankara responded to the killing of its soldiers in the northwestern region of Idlib.
In a tweet, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Russia and Iran, who back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, will lose all credibility if they do not stop hostilities in the Idlib region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ankara
- Fahrettin Altun
- Bashar alAssad
- Russia
- Idlib
- Turkish
- Syria
- Europe
- Iran
ALSO READ
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS
Russian court fines Facebook $63,000 over data law breach - RIA
Russia fines Twitter, Facebook for keeping data abroad
UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency
Twitter, Facebook fined for not moving user data to Russia