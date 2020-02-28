Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of migrants in Turkey head towards EU borders - media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:55 IST
Hundreds of migrants in Turkey head towards EU borders - media
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of migrants walked through northwest Turkey toward its borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday, Turkish media reported, after a senior official said Ankara will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

On Thursday, Turkey said 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region on Thursday. The official subsequently told Reuters Turkish police, coastguard and border security officials had been ordered to stand down on refugees' land and sea crossings towards Europe in anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib.

Demiroren news agency said there were around 300 migrants, including women and children, in the group which began heading towards the borders between the two European Union countries and Turkey's Edirne province at around midnight. Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis, and Moroccans were among those in the group, it said.

It said migrants had also gathered on the western Turkish coastal district of Ayvacik in Canakkale province with the aim of traveling by boat to Greece's Lesbos island. Reuters could not independently confirm who the people were nor where they were headed. Video footage of the migrants broadcast by pro-government Turkish television channels could also not immediately be verified.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to open the gates for migrants to travel to Europe. If it did so, it would reverse a pledge Turkey made to the European Union in 2016 and could draw Western powers into the standoff over Idlib. Someone million civilians have been displaced in Syria near the Turkish border since December as Russian-backed Syrian government forces seized territory from Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the nine-year war.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed scores of people walking through fields wearing backpacks and said the refugees had tried to cross the Kapikule border into Bulgaria but were not allowed through. It said the same group of migrants had then walked through fields to reach the Pazarkule border crossing into Greece, but it was unclear what happened to them thereafter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday he app...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...

Bengal offers penalty waiver on tax default for vehicles

The West Bengal transport department has offered a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax default for all types of registered vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owner...

Golf Course Extension Road as epicenter of Gurugram Realty

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 28 ANINewsVoir The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub. The area has a robust social and physical infrastructure besides numerous reputed schools, and retail destinations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020