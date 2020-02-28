Greece says tightens sea, land borders after Idlib
Greece has tightened sea and land borders with Turkey after overnight developments in war-torn Idlib, government sources said on Friday.
The sources, who declined to be identified, said Athens was also in contact with the European Union and NATO on the matter.
