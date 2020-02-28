Geneva auto show cancelled after virus ban: canton

Geneva, Feb 28 (AFP) The Geneva International Motor Show, a major event on the auto industry calendar, has been cancelled after Switzerland banned large gatherings amid the new coronavirus epidemic, local authorities said Friday

"The Geneva International Motor Show will not take place," Antonio Hodgers, head of the regional cantonal government for Geneva, said on Twitter. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

