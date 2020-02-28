Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danone alerts parents over French cases of larvae-infested baby milk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rennes
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:44 IST
Danone alerts parents over French cases of larvae-infested baby milk
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

French food giant Danone said Friday it is asking parents to alert the company if they find any worm larvae in packages of its Gallia powdered baby milk after a couple reported that their three-month-old had regurgitated a parasitic worm "We need to recover these packages to carry out further analyses," Florent Lalanne, head of medical affairs at Danone's Bledina baby food unit, told AFP.

Authorities confirmed this week that a couple in Brittany, western France, had filed a complaint against Danone after their baby, fed with Gallia, threw up a six-centimeter (2.5 inch) worm last November Two other cases have since been reported to Danone, Lalanne said, "and we've learned of three other cases from press reports." He said the two packages examined by Danone were both produced at a site in Wexford, Ireland.

"Throughout the production line the powdered milk never comes into contact with air, and is packaged in a controlled environment where the oxygen level is around two percent, which makes survival of a living organism impossible," Lalanne said He said the larvae might have contaminated the milk "outside the production site, during transport or storage, or in the distribution network."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NATO calls on Russia, Syria to halt Idlib offensive

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia and Syria on Friday to halt their Idlib offensive and said the military alliance stood in solidarity with member state Turkey, which lost 33 soldiers in an air strike by Syrian government forces. Syri...

Solskjaer convinced Man Utd will not repeat Everton horror show

London, Feb 28 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Manchester United will not repeat last seasons embarrassing capitulation against Everton as they seek to strengthen their push for a Champions League place United make the short trip...

Kashmiri Pandit activist detained in Srinagar amid reports that he was planning a rally

A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was planning to take out a march in the city, official sources saidSatish Mahaldar was detained as soon as he arrived at the Srinagar airport and taken to the...

Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

Dubai, Feb 28 AP A spokesman for Irans Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in IranIrans Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020