Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:40 IST
Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rolls-Royce has got to grips with a long-running engine problem and enjoyed a strong end to 2019, leaving it well placed to cope with any disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

Shares in the British engines maker jumped as much as 6.6%, one of the few increases among European blue-chips, as the upbeat tone contrasted with the gloom gripping many other companies - including Rolls' airline customers - about the potential for coronavirus to trigger a global recession. Rolls has been battling to improve the durability of its Trent 1000 engine, which powers Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, with the blades in the TEN variant proving particularly problematic.

Airlines have had to ground the aircraft for repairs. However, Chief Executive Warren East said on Friday the roll-out of fixes was progressing and he had increased confidence in a new blade design due next year. The number of aircraft on the ground for repair would fall to a single-digit by end of the second quarter, in line with forecasts, he said.

Rolls reported an 852 million pound ($1.1 billion) operating loss for 2019, largely due to a 1.4 billion pound charge for the Trent 1000. Excluding that charge, the core underlying profit rose 25% to 810 million pounds. Analyst Robert Stallard at Vertical Research Partners said the latter came in above the top end of Rolls' 600-800 million pound guidance and noted there were no additional Trent 1000 charges in the results.

Cash flow increased to 911 million pounds, led by higher profit and 173 million pounds worth of Trent 1000 insurance receipts. East said Rolls delivered a record 510 widebody aircraft engines in the year and secured about two out of three orders for new widebody engines.

"Building on the strength of our performance into the end of 2019, we are looking forward to 2020 with some degree of conviction and confidence," he told reporters. Shares in Rolls, which fell to a three-and-a-half-year low on Thursday, were up 6% to 636.6 pence at 1200 GMT.

'UNKNOWN UNKNOWN' Rolls, which also has defense and power systems businesses, said the coronavirus outbreak was likely to hit air traffic growth, but long-term trends remained intact.

British Airways owner IAG and Finnair said on Friday the virus would hurt their profits. East said the situation was "an unknown unknown", in reference to both the geographical scale and the duration of the outbreak, and Rolls was not currently able to quantify any impact on its guidance.

However, he said all of the company's facilities were up and running, and its supply chain had not been disrupted, including from China, the source of the virus outbreak where suppliers were going back to work. "Delivery of widebody engines continues as normal," he said, adding that in its power systems business trading in China was already returning to normal.

He said the disease would impact flying hours, noting that 20% of invoiced flying hours in 2019 touched greater China, but added the company would take measures such as cost controls to mitigate any hit. "But we are confident given our performance in the second half of 2019, ... so we think we are better placed than ever to deal with a situation like this," East said.

Rolls currently expect core operating profit to grow by about 15% this year, with at least 1 billion pounds of free cash flow. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people

Geneva, Feb 28 AP The Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19 The measure will last until at least March...

Iran closes schools as coronavirus death toll rises to 34

Iran announced on Friday the closure of all schools for three days from Saturday because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people in the country.The Islamic Republic had already cancelled Friday prayers in the capi...

All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court

All the accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad case were produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday. The case was transferred from Pune Police to the National Investigation Agency NIA by the Central government in January this y...

Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus

Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020