British man infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the vessel to six, Japan's government said on Friday.

He was the first foreigner from the ship to die, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It did not provide his name or age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

