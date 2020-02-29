Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Lombardy says emergency coronavirus measures must be extended

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:53 IST
Italy's Lombardy says emergency coronavirus measures must be extended

Italy's northern region of Lombardy said on Friday it wanted to extend emergency measures adopted last week to try to contain Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases soared. Warning that the health system could be thrown into chaos if the contagion spread rapidly, Lombardy asked the government to keep curbs in place for an additional week, including shutting schools and banning public gatherings.

"This is not ...a situation that can be easily resolved," Massimo Galli, head of the infectious-diseases department at Milan's Sacco hospital, told a news conference alongside regional leaders. Underscoring the difficulties facing the country, officials said its number of confirmed cases had jumped to 888 from 650 on Thursday, of whom 21 had died.

The outbreak emerged last week 60 km (40 miles) from Italy's financial capital Milan. Authorities identified a cluster of towns in Lombardy and a smaller zone in the neighbouring region of Veneto as the epicentre of the flare-up and placed 50,000 inhabitants under quarantine. They also implemented a general clampdown across much of the affluent north, ordering the closure of universities, museums, theatres and cinemas, leading to an exodus of tourists and business travellers and triggering fears of a likely recession.

As the economic pain has deepened, the government has come under pressure to restore a sense of normality but Lombardy warned against complacency. "If this outbreak spreads, hospitals will face a serious crisis, not only for the coronavirus admissions but for all patients," the region said in a statement.

INTENSIVE CARE Highlighting the concerns, Lombardy revealed there had been a sudden crisis in the town of Lodi, near the epicentre of the contagion, with 51 people needing immediate hospitalisation.

The Civil Protection agency said 345 of all the coronavirus sufferers were in hospital, of whom 64 were in intensive care. Some 412 had few or no symptoms and were at home, while 46 people were declared fully recovered. All those who died were elderly patients, many with serious underlying health problems. Lombardy said that on average each patient was infecting two other people. It added that in the worst-affected area around 4% of the population had come down with the illness.

The economic impact of the health crisis is being felt in places barely touched by the virus. Italy’s tourism federation, Assoturismo, said up to 90% of hotel and travel agency bookings had been cancelled in Rome and up to 80% in Sicily for March, as school trips and conferences were called off and foreigners decided to stay away.

"Italian tourism never experienced a crisis on this scale in recent history. This is the darkest moment, not even 9/11 hit our business so hard," said Assoturismo chief, Vittorio Messina. The government approved an initial batch of measures on Friday aimed at providing liquidity to small and medium-sized companies in the emergency 'red zone', freezing utility charges, insurance premiums and loan repayments including mortgages. (Additional reporting by Silvia Aliosi and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Gavin Jones and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says coronavirus top priority, as first Briton dies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said slowing the spread of the coronavirus was now his governments top priority, shortly after news on Friday that the first British person had died of the disease after contracting it on a cruise ship moored in...

Former Prague Muslim leader sentenced on terror charges

A Czech court on Friday convicted a former Prague Muslim leader of being part of a terror group and financing terrorism, sentencing him to 10 years in prison Prosecutors said imam Samer Shehadeh helped his brother Omar and later his brother...

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

Iceland on Friday confirmed the new coronavirus had reached the subarctic island after a man in his forties, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, tested positive for COVID-19 The man was placed in isolation at the Nation...

Lebanon to take decision on Eurobonds next week

Lebanon will take a decision on its Eurobonds -- including one maturing on March 9 -- in the coming week, information minister Manal Abdel Samad Najd said on Friday.Heavily indebted Lebanon must decide whether to repay a 1.2 billion Eurobon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020