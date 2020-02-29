El Salvador bans entries of travelers from Iran, citing coronavirus

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Friday that migration authorities will be ordered to deny entry to travelers arriving from Iran, a health measure intended to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bukele said on Twitter that Salvadorans and diplomats arriving from the Middle Eastern country, which has one of the largest outbreaks outside China, will have to spend 30 days in quarantine. El Salvador has no reported cases of coronavirus.

