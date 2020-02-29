Left Menu
The United States First Lady Melania Trump thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome accorded to her and US President Donald Trump during their first official visit to India.

Melania Trump thanks President Kovind, PM Modi for warm welcome during India visit
Prime Minister Modi, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

The United States First Lady Melania Trump thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome accorded to her and US President Donald Trump during their first official visit to India. "Thank you @narendramodi for welcoming me and @POTUS to your beautiful country. We were delighted to receive such a warm welcome from you and the people of India!," tweeted Melania.

"Thank you President @Rashtrapatibhvn and First Lady Savita Kovind for the warm welcome to the Presidential Palace. It was a beautiful day celebrating the friendship between our two nations," she said in a following tweet. Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania and a high-level delegation, visited India earlier this week. During their 36-hour visit, Trump and the first lady attended various events and visited two cities - Ahmedabad and Agra - besides the national capital of India.

Upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, the US first couple was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Modi and thousands of people who had lined up on the streets of the city. Trump and Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had spent several years of his life.

Later, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries. From Ahmedabad, the couple had flown to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit Taj Mahal. The US President, holding hand of wife Melania, took a stroll at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench.

During the last leg of their visit, Trump and Melania visited New Delhi. The couple received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. They also visited Raj Ghat and planted a tree to remember the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. "It was an honor to lay a wreath at the beautiful Raj Ghat Memorial & plant a tree to remember the life & legacy of Mahatma Gandhi," Melania tweeted.

On Tuesday, the first lady attended 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh as part of the Happiness Curriculum, in which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels. The couple wrapped up their visit by attending a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

