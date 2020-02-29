Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Waiter, there's a fly in my waffle: Belgian researchers try out insect butter

Belgian waffles may be about to become more environmentally friendly. Scientists at Ghent University in Belgium are experimenting with larva fat to replace butter in waffles, cakes and cookies, saying using grease from insects is more sustainable than dairy produce. Biting passengers on flight is no reason for cash compensation delay: EU court adviser

Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. Such incidents were "extraordinary circumstances," Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico

U.S. authorities said they closed the busy Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday after more than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried to cross in response to a court ruling suspending an asylum policy.Earlier, an appeals court rule...

Knights down Sabres for 8th straight win

Robin Lehner made 32 saves in his Vegas debut, and Reilly Smith scored two goals as the Golden Knights tied a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night in Las Vegas. Willia...

Kings gain ground on Grizzlies with 104-101 victory

DeAaron Fox returned from a one-game absence to score a team-high 25 points Friday night and the Sacramento Kings survived a frantic finish to record a 104-101 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies. Playing the second night of a back-to-back,...

Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and offered prayers at the Shri Jagannath Temple Shah, on a two-day visit to Odisha, visited the 12th-century shrine on the second day of his tour amidst tig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020