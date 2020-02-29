Uzbekistan Airways halts flights to Seoul over coronavirus fears
Uzbekistan Airways will temporarily halt flights to the South Korean capital of Seoul from March 1, over concerns about a coronavirus outbreak in the Asian nation, the airline said on Saturday.
This month, the airline halted flights to the Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Medina over the growing number of virus infections.
