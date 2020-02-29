Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe prepares steps to soften blow of school closures as virus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:50 IST
Japan's Abe prepares steps to soften blow of school closures as virus spreads
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (file pohoto) Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing steps to cushion the blow of nationwide school closures as infections of the coronavirus spread wider across the Asian country. His abrupt calls on Thursday for schools to shut down prompted Japanese parents, along with teachers and businesses, to scramble to find new ways to live and work.

Japan's government plans to create a fund to help companies pay subsidies to workers who need to take days off to look after their children while schools are closed, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, without citing sources. Abe is expected to explain how the government will cope with the impact of the closure of schools at a media briefing scheduled for Saturday, the report said.

Abe's call for local authorities to shut schools from Monday means students will be out at least until the new academic year starts in early April. Infections from the virus in Japan have topped 200, with five deaths - including one on Friday of a man in his seventies. That excludes more than 700 cases and six more deaths from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama.

The northern island of Hokkaido, a popular destination among foreign tourists, on Friday, declared a state of emergency. Its population of about 5 million people, including those in the capital Sapporo, the venue for the marathon for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, were told to refrain from venturing outside their homes over the weekend.

"The impact of the state of emergency could be big," said Yukihiro Watanabe, 57, an owner of a wine bar in Otaru city, north of Sapporo. "Restaurants in Otaru, many of which are small, will be hurt because the number of tourists is falling and local people may stop dining out," said Watanabe, who decided to close his shop at the weekend.

Hokkaido has 70 cases of infection, the largest number among Japan's prefectures, followed by Tokyo's 36, according to the website of a public broadcaster NHK. NHK said on Saturday seven more cases of infection have been found in other areas, including Miyagi in northern Japan as well as Niigata on the Sea of Japan and Kochi in western Japan.

Consumers hoarded toilet paper, leaving shelves at supermarkets in Tokyo empty at the weekend, despite assurances from the Japan Paper Association on Friday that the country had sufficient supplies. The latest example of hoarding followed a shortage of face masks. In a bid to meet demand, electronics company Sharp Corp is set to start making masks, according to Nikkei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to issue WhatsApp number for complaints regarding 'hate material being circulated'

The Delhi government is set to launch a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be lodged against hate material being circulated following the recent violence in North East Delhi, government sources said on Saturday. There is a lot of hate ...

Trail Blazers won't have it easy against host Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers cant afford to lose games to the teams in the leagues bottom echelon if they want to remain in contention for the playoffs in the Western Conference. But they arent likely to get a light touch on Saturday when the...

Turkey says it destroyed 'chemical warfare facility' in Syria

Istanbul, Feb 29 AFP A Turkish official said Saturday that Turkey destroyed a chemical warfare facility in northwest Syria after dozens of its soldiers were killed by Syrian regime fireThe Turkish army destroyed overnight a chemical warfare...

Outgoing Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve given farewell

Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police headquarters here on Saturday The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020