Turkish strikes in northwest Syria kill 48 pro-Damascus troops -Observatory

Turkish strikes in northwest Syria kill 48 pro-Damascus troops -Observatory
Turkish ground and airstrikes on Syrian government forces and their allies in northwest Syria's Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Saturday.

It said that the Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued airstrikes on Saturday on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.

