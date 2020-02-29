Turkish strike in Syria kills nine Hezbollah members, wounds 30 -source

Turkish strikes on northwest Syria late on Friday killed nine members of Iran-backed Hezbollah and wounded 30 others, a commander in the regional alliance backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said.

The commander said on Saturday that the Turkish strikes targeted Hezbollah headquarters near the city of Saraqeb in Idlib, a flashpoint of fighting in recent days, using smart missiles and drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

