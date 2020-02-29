Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico confirms first three cases of coronavirus, linked to Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:24 IST
Mexico confirms first three cases of coronavirus, linked to Italy
Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's health ministry said the country has confirmed three cases of the coronavirus, becoming the second Latin American nation reached by the global outbreak The three men -- two in Mexico City and one in the northern state of Sinaloa -- are all believed to have visited northern Italy, the epicenter of the virus in Europe.

"Probably all three were infected from the same source. All three are imported cases," Jose Luis Alomia, general director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference Friday Senior health ministry official Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a separate news conference that one of the men, a 35-year-old in the capital, "has a mild, mild illness" with symptoms "similar to that of a cold".

"He is a young individual and so he is a very low risk," he said The patient and five members of his family have been isolated at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Lopez-Gatell added.

The second case, a 41-year-old man who returned from Bergamo in Italy, is in isolation at a hotel in Sinaloa after being tested by regional authorities, officials said A 59-year-old man in Mexico City who also visited northern Italy is the third case but authorities did not say whether he had been hospitalized.

Italy has recorded 650 cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths across cities in the north In Mexico, two more, suspected cases are under analysis in the central state of Guanajuato and one in northwestern Durango.

"It is not a national or health emergency," Lopez-Gatell said, urging Mexicans to remain calm and not panic-buy protective items such as masks Mexico is the second Latin American nation to confirm coronavirus infections after Brazil said it had a case on Wednesday.

More than 50 countries have now reported cases worldwide The virus has infected more than 85,000 people and over 2,900 have died -- mostly in China where the epidemic started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...

Bundelkhand Expressway will benefit region's farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bundelkhand Expressway is going to benefit the farmers of the region. A defence corridor is being made and Bundelkhand is going to be connected to it. Chitrakoot Dham is...

I always believed I would be freed: Aasia Bibi

Aasia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who was cleared by the countrys Supreme Court of blasphemy charges after spending eight years on death row, has said that she always believed she would be freed In an interview to the BBC on Friday,...

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his countrys borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered at the frontier with Greece Migrants played a cat-and-mouse game with Greek border patrols throughout th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020