Iran says new virus has killed 43 with 593 cases confirmed
An Iran Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic
Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour gave the new figure Saturday. Jahanpour urged people to stay away from mass gatherings and limit their travel
Iran has the world's highest death toll outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
