Iran says new virus has killed 43 with 593 cases confirmed

An Iran Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic

Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour gave the new figure Saturday. Jahanpour urged people to stay away from mass gatherings and limit their travel

Iran has the world's highest death toll outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.