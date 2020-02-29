UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes US-Taliban peace deal

As the US and the Taliban signed a landmark peace deal, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of sustaining the nationwide reduction in violence, for the benefit of all Afghans The US and the Taliban signed the landmark peace in Doha on Saturday to bring lasting peace in the war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan. Today's events in Doha and Kabul mark important developments in this regard," a statement issued by Guterres' spokesperson said The UN Chief expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar for hosting the talks between the United States and the Taliban. "The Secretary-General stresses the importance of sustaining the nationwide reduction in violence, for the benefit of all Afghans. He encourages continued efforts by all parties to create an enabling environment for the intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process," the statement said.

Guterres also expressed hope that the deeply held aspirations of the Afghan people for peace will be realised, through an inclusive Afghan-led process with the meaningful participation of women and youth. He reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan.

