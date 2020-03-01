Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 00:07 IST
Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases
All five had recently returned from visits to neighboring Iran and had been placed in quarantine, the ministry said. Image Credit: ANI

Iraq has detected five new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 13.

All five had recently returned from visits to neighboring Iran and had been placed in quarantine, the ministry said. On Wednesday Iraq banned public gatherings and barred entry by travelers from Kuwait and Bahrain, prohibiting travel to or from a total of nine countries.

Iraq has cultural and religious ties with Iran which is one of the worst-hit countries outside China. All 13 cases of coronavirus detected were linked to Iran, the health ministry said. The first case detected was of an Iranian student who has since been sent back and the other 12 are all Iraqis who had visited Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Klaasen ton leads South Africa to big win over Australia

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket on Saturday. After winning the toss, South Africa overcame an early wobble to ...

'There is no evil' by Iran's Rasoulof wins Berlin filmfest top prize

The top prize at the Berlin film festival was won Saturday by There is no evil by Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian director who is currently unable to leave his home countryI wish Mohammad could be here himself, but unfortunately he is not all...

Will meet Taliban leaders in 'not-too-distant future': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will meet Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. The announcement comes hours after the US and Taliban signed a pact regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.Tru...

Cargo vessel sinks off Japan's coast, 13 missing

Aomori Japan, Mar 01 SputnikANI A cargo vessel Guoxing-1 sank on Saturday off the coast of Japans Aomori prefecture after a collision with a fishing vessel, media reported.The incident took place at around 1020 p.m. local time 1320 GMT, Kyo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020