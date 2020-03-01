Left Menu
May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India, says Trump

Addressing a rally in South Carolina, US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a 'great guy' who is loved by his countrymen.

  South Carolina
  Updated: 01-03-2020 00:34 IST
US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Melania Trump during Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium earlier this week . Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a rally in South Carolina, US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a 'great guy' who is loved by his countrymen. Terming his recent visit to India "worthwhile", Trump also quipped that he will never be excited again about crowds after having addressed over 1 lakh spectators in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium earlier this week.

"I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I'm coming here," Trump said. "I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we're doing pretty well, I'll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for ... They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip," he added.

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania and a high-level delegation, visited India earlier this week. During their 36-hour visit, Trump and the first lady attended various events and visited two cities - Ahmedabad and Agra - besides the national capital of India. Upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, the US first couple was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Modi and thousands of people who had lined up on the streets of the city.

Later, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries. From Ahmedabad, the couple had flown to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Taj Mahal where the two, holding hands, took a stroll on the lawns. They also posed for a picture at the famed Diana's bench.

In the last leg of their visit, Trump and Melania visited New Delhi. The US President received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Following this he sat down with Prime Minister Modi for delegation-level talks during which three agreements were finalised. The couple wrapped up their visit by attending a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

